BULLETIN BOARD

Monroe County Post

APRIL 10

Guided hike with Victor Hiking Trails: 9 a.m. April 10, Finger Lakes Community College, 200 Victor Heights Parkway, Victor. This 4- to 6-mile hike will be relatively flat, utilizing the Auburn, Lehigh and Trolley rail-trails and footpaths in the area around Lehigh Crossing Park. Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.

APRIL 14

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. April 14, Center Court, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 15

Gallery opening: 5 to 7 p.m. April 15, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. View the international doll collection of Denise Paley, Mexican folk art collected by Nancy Lyon and paintings by art teacher Josue Lopez. Masks required. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

APRIL 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Center Court, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.