LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Meet a Memoir Author: 7 to 8 p.m. April 8. For adults. Shadi Kafi will read a chapter from her memoir that shares her journey to bridge Iranian and American cultures before talking about the process of memoir writing and getting an agent. Q&A session to follow. Registration required.

Intro to Qigong: 1 to 2 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. For all ages and abilities. This ancient practice in traditional Chinese medicine is designed to cultivate energy within the body. Registration required.

Ongoing

Curbside Crafts and Activities: New activities for kids and families will be available on Fridays at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Henrietta Public Library will host the following program.

Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m. April 13. Face coverings required.

Call 585-359-7092 for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Orders due for Spring Flower Sale: April 14. Hanging basket options include grower’s choice; mini petunias in blue, pink or yellow; and fuchsia in red or purple. Geraniums are available in red, hot pink, salmon pink or white. $4-$20.

Ongoing

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.