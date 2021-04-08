LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Yoga — Movement and Breath: 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Fridays, April 9-30, via Zoom. For ages 18 and older. Learn some traditional yoga shapes and use various props to get feedback about how the body is oriented when in different shapes. Sessions end with stretches and a savasana. Registration required.

Growing Sprouts and Microgreens at Home: 6 to 7 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Learn what plants to grow as sprouts and microgreens, and ideas and equipment required to grow these plants in the kitchen. Registration required.

A Music Dialogue with Trio Cerchio: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 16 via Zoom. Enjoy a concert with this piano trio from the Eastman School of Music. For all ages. Registration required.

Ongoing

Facebook Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook. Join Miss Amy and Mr. Matt for stories and songs.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Jackbox Games (Party Pack 3): 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. April 9 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Join us for Trivia Murder Party, Tee K.O., Guesspionage and more. Players need a computer and phone or tablet. Registration required.

Teddy Bear Picnic (virtual): April 12. For ages 3-6. Grab your favorite teddy bear and a snack, then enjoy teddy bear-themed stories and songs. Registration required.

Racist Policy and Resistance in Rochester (virtual): 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 13. For adults. Shane Wiegand, co-leader of the Pathstone Foundations Anti-Racist Curriculum Project, will discuss “redlining,” racially restrictive covenants and urban renewal segregated Greater Rochester. Registration required.

Lighthouses and Lobsters (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. April 14. For adults. Join Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee to explore the beauty and rich history of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Acadia National Park. Registration required.

Poetry Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 15. For adults. This month’s topic is a selection of poems from “Staying Human,” edited by Neil Astley. Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required.

Take It, Make It Craft: 4 to 4:45 p.m. April 16 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. Make an Earth Day-themed craft. Supplies provided and instructions included. Registration required.

Science Saturday (virtual): April 17. For grades K-5. Miss Katy will present a short science project that can be done at home. Supply pickup: April 17-23. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.