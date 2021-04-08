LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Adult Paint Night: 7:30 p.m. April 8. For ages 18 and older. Join us for a virtual, guided watercolor class and create a custom letter. Registration required.

Small Space Gardening: 7 p.m. April 14. This workshop will cover small space gardening techniques and tips to help maximize your garden’s productivity. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: Call or go online to request items.

Stories for You: Sign up for a one-on-one story time with a children’s librarian via Zoom. Registration required.

The library will close on April 19 to prepare for the move to the new Chili Community Center, which will open May 15.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

“Your Digital Afterlife”: 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Daniel Jones will discuss what happens to your digital estate when you die and how to get your digital assets in order. Registration required.

“The Art of Adaptation”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 14 via Zoom. Attendees will discuss “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson and the 1999 film “The Haunting.” Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult. Registration required.

Nonfiction Readers Club: 7 p.m. April 15 via Facebook. Books will be selected by members monthly through a Facebook group. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library during April and May to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group.

Community Donation Drive: GPL is collecting children’s books throughout the month of April. New donation drive held each month.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House: 1 p.m. April 9 via Zoom. Kim Bixler recounts the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home in Rochester, including living with the public’s curiosity, playing hide-and-seek, coping with the habitually leaky roof and managing constant renovations. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.