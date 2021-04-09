EPI ‘Chocolate Ball’ to air May 10

COURTESY OF EMPOWERING PEOPLE’S INDEPENDENCE

Empowering People’s Independence will host a reimagined “Chocolate Ball” program at 7:30 p.m. May 10 on 13WHAM ABC.

The event will feature a cake competition with local chefs. Viewers will vote among three cakes created by last year’s competition winners — Mina Hoyt (University of Rochester), Kelly Scot (Get Caked!) and Melissa Savino (The Cake Place) — inspired by EPI’s two summer camp programs: Camp EAGR and Camp COAST.

The televised event also will feature cake decorating, interviews with campers, insight from the UR Medicine Epilepsy Clinic and feedback from families who benefited from EPI’s epilepsy programs and services. “Good Day Rochester” anchor Matt Molloy will host the event with Dresden Eagle, event chair.

Community members can support the event by ordering “Chocolate Ball” boxes and baskets at chocolateball2021.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available.