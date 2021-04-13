ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

APRIL 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, Odd Fellows, 359 Gregory St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 15 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Learn about reasonable expectations for new hearing aid users, as well as issues and problems they should never have to put up with. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 4 p.m. April 15, Calvary Chapel Southside, 330 Monroe St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Visiting Authors Series: 7:30 p.m. April 15 via Zoom. New York Times best-selling author Hanif Abdurraqib will read from his Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize-winning collection, “A Fortune for Your Disaster,” before talking with poet Tim Seibles. Free. Visit wab.org/event/hanif-abdurraqib to register.

APRIL 15-18

“Through the Student Lens 2021”: through April 18, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View works by student-artists from 13 Monroe County schools. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

APRIL 15-30

“Limitless”: through April 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Creativity has no boundaries with "Limitless" by American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

APRIL 15-MAY 1

“Photogravure”: through May 1, Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View artwork by participants of Pat Bacon’s workshops. Registration required. Free. Visit flowercityarts.org/events/photogravure-exhibition-2021 for information.

APRIL 16

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16, Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. April 16, The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 16, Kent Park Arboretum, 1700 Schlegel Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 17

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 17, St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17, Trinity Emmanuel, 761 Elmgrove Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 18

Spring Pet Photo Fundraiser: noon to 4 p.m. April 18, Pet Supplies Plus, 980 Ridge Road, Webster. Get your cute spring photos of your pet by photographer Ria Tafani while supporting Pet Adoption Network. Walk-ins welcome with a $15 donation. Door prizes available. Visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.

APRIL 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19, Jewish Community Center of Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on April 19, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. April 19, Police Annex, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Hear from Daena Ford, president of Braddock Bay Raptor Research, and learn about birds of prey with live, caged raptors. Masks and social distancing required. Free.

APRIL 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Bringing Teaching Artistry into Performance”: 11:35 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. April 20 via Zoom. WindSync members will talk with Armand Hall, director of ROCmusic. Email vhoover@esm.rochester.edu to register.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: noon to 1:30 April 20. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” and “The Importance of an Accurate Diagnosis.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Chili Parks and Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. April 20. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Distinguished Leadership Series: 6 p.m. April 20 via Zoom. John Rex will present “Pandemic CFO: How to Become Your Company’s Moral Compass.” Tasting event available from 4:45 to 6 p.m. for $15-$25. Registration required. Free. Visit feirochester.org for information.

Fairport Board of Education: 6 p.m. April 20, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport. Visit fairport.org for information.

“Meet WindSync”: 8 to 9:30 p.m. April 20 via Zoom. Hear about “Building a Life in Chamber Music” with members of this wind quintet. Q&A to follow. Email vhoover@esm.rochester.edu to register.

APRIL 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21, Barclay Elementary School, 40 Allen St., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. April 21, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. April 21 via StarLeaf. Visit perinton.org for information.

APRIL 21-MAY 12

“Live from Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 12. Tune in to WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM for a classical music program from the Hochstein School. Lineup: Grace Browning: “Music of Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Ratcliff” (April 21); “A Trio of Trios: Music of Debussy, Mozart and Piazzolla” (April 28); Hochstein Faculty Cello Quartet (May 5); and Hochstein Merit Scholarship Winners (May 12).

APRIL 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Recover and Grow”: 10 to 11 a.m. April 22. Virginia Smith, Rochester Branch manager of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will present “Financial Literacy,” hosted by Sarah Lentini, president and CEO of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. $25. Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org to register.

“Living with Parkinson’s”: 12:30 p.m. April 22. Baywinde Senior Living will host Nancy Nealon from the Parkinson’s Foundation as she discusses the signs of Parkinson’s, treatment protocols and resources for additional help, as well as tips to reduce stress, increase physical activity and manage symptoms. Email rjaffarian@seniorlifestyle.com to register.

APRIL 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

WindSync Masterclass II: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 via Zoom. Session includes a Q&A with members of the wind quintet. Email vhoover@esm.rochester.edu to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 23, Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Changemakers Book Club: 6 p.m. April 23 via Zoom. Hosted by the Rochester Museum & Science Center. This session’s book is “Reading Girls Resist! A Guide to Activism, Leadership and Starting a Revolution” by KaeLyn Rich. $15. Visit rmsc.org to register.

APRIL 23-24

Garage sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Irondequoit. Shop for furniture, household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys, jewelry and other items. Face masks and social distancing required.

APRIL 24

Community Shred Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24, Canandaigua National Bank, 99 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Bring up to 10 boxes/bags of documents to be shredded by a secure provider. Security expert available. Masks required. Free.

Walk-in open interviews: 9 to 11 a.m. April 24, The Arc of Monroe, 2060 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester. Available positions include direct support professionals, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, vehicle operators, assembly operators and quality inspectors. For information: arcmonroe.org/careers or 585-353-9138.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. April 24 via Facebook. View an animated video with music by Anthony R. Green. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

Chicken and Pulled Pork Barbecue Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. April 24, St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1008 Maple Ave., Webster. Sponsored by Trinity Council No. 4618 of the Knights of Columbus. Dinners come with cornbread and two sides. Takeout only. $14-$15. For information: bit.ly/3u4joOT or 585-202-7587.

Beef on Weck Fundraising Dinner: 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 24, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 779 Erie Station Road, West Henrietta. Dinner includes beef au jus on kimmelweck roll, coleslaw, German potato salad, a pickle and dessert. Proceeds benefit various charities. Drive-thru only. $10. For information: 585-334-4795.

Dave Rowe: 7:30 p.m. April 24. This Maine singer-songwriter is an interpreter of traditional and modern song. Presented by Golden Link. Free. Visit goldenlink.org for information.