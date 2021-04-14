BULLETIN BOARD

Monroe County Post

APRIL 22

Farmington Agricultural Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. April 22, Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington.

APRIL 23

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 23, Center Court, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 24

Drive-thru Medication Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, Wegmans, 345 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua. Dispose of outdated, unusable medications, liquids and sharps in puncture-proof containers.