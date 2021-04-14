LIBRARY NOTES

Monroe County Post

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Zoom Stories with Miss Krystina: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Registration required.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.