HLAA Rochester announces May programs

COURTESY OF HLAA ROCHESTER

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host Elaine McCaffrey, president of the HLAA Chicago North Shore Chapter, for “Hospital Safety for People with Hearing Loss” at noon May 4 via Zoom.

McCaffrey will share how her chapter’s partnership with Chicago hospitals enhances communication between staff and hearing-disabled patients. She will suggest outreach approaches to encourage local care centers to join HLAA in augmenting patients’ hospital experiences.

Joseph Kozelsky will host “Hearing Aids for the Beginner” at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, May 6-13, and Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. May 11. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will offer its Virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. May 20.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.