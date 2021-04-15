LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Come Along a Mystery Trip: 7 p.m. April 21. “Kidnap” your favorite travel companion and go on a road trip with Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee. All locales will be revealed with addresses, so you can plan your own day trips. Registration required.

Ongoing

Contactless curbside pickup: Call or go online to request items.

Stories for You: Sign up for a one-on-one story time with a children’s librarian via Zoom. Registration required.

The library will close on April 19 to prepare for the move to the new Chili Community Center, which will open May 15.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult. Registration required.

Nonfiction Readers Club: 7 p.m. April 15 via Facebook. Books will be selected by members monthly through a Facebook group. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. April 21. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom option available. Call for login information.

Earth Day Storytime at the Park: 10:15 a.m. April 22, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester.

Ongoing

Blind Date with a Book: Check out a blind date throughout the month of April. Designated books are wrapped in brown paper with just a hint of what’s inside. Patrons are encouraged to fill out the “Rate the Date” slip inside each book before returning it.

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library during April and May to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group.

Community Donation Drive: GPL is collecting children’s books throughout the month of April. New donation drive held each month.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Greece Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Used Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24, Buckman’s Plaza (Lower Level), 2590 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Selections include general fiction, nonfiction, mystery, adventure, romance and children’s books. Bring bags and wear a mask. Proceeds benefit Greece Public Library.

Call 585-225-8951 or visit greecepubliclibrary.org for information.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Herb Gardening: 10:30 a.m. April 24. Herbs can transform ordinary meals into something special. Incorporating herbs into your garden design adds color, fragrances and interest to your landscape. Participants will learn the benefits of herb growing from their beauty and use in cooking to their medicinal uses and healing properties.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.