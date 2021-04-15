LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. April 18. For all ages with a caregiver.

Registration ends for Teen Zoom Book Discussion (6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20): For grades 6-12. This month’s book is “This is My America” by Kim Johnson. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register by April 19.

Adult Book Discussion: 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 20 via Zoom. This month’s book is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Registration required.

Senior Living Options and Downsizing: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 21 via Zoom. Learn about various senior living options, the services offered at different levels of care, and questions to ask while touring and doing your research. Registration required.

Pollinator Plantings: 7 to 8 p.m. April 21 via Zoom. Presented with Color Brighton Green. Tom Snyder will explain the benefits of planting native on your property and around town. Registration required.

Ongoing

Curbside Crafts and Activities: New activities for kids and families will be available on Fridays at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Daniel Jones Tech on Demand: Tech courses available for library patrons via the library website.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.