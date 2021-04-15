Pink Ribbon Run & Walk going virtual

COURTESY OF BREAST CANCER COALITION OF ROCHESTER

The Breast Cancer Coalition is celebrating 20 years of the Pink Ribbon Walk and Run by going virtual from 5 p.m. May 7 to midnight May 9.

This Mother’s Day weekend, anyone, anywhere can walk or run to support the Coalition’s mission. Participants have the entire weekend to complete their activity.

“This is our largest annual fundraiser,” said Holly Anderson, executive director. “Over the years, tens of thousands of people have gathered together to help empower breast and gynecologic cancer survivors. They’ve walked or run in the cold, the rain or the warm sunshine, and always with a sense of joy and purpose. This feeling of community and camaraderie in supporting our mission prevails — across towns, cities, even states.

“Going virtual once again demonstrates to our community, our supporters and all those we serve that coming together can still be meaningful, but in a safe way. Support from our community is important — now more than ever. We will still walk or run, because cancer doesn’t stop, and neither do we.”

The Pink Ribbon Walk & Run typically raises more than $150,000. All of the funds stay local.

The Coalition offers a scavenger hunt activity sheet for anyone wishing to add more fun to their walk. Any runner logging 20 miles over the weekend will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Participants are encouraged to take photos of themselves walking or running on Mother’s Day weekend and post them to their social media platforms with the hashtag #PinkRibbonWalkRun and tagging the Coalition.

Visit bccr.org for information.