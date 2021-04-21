Baden Street Settlement celebrating 120th birthday

COURTESY OF BADEN STREET SETTLEMENT

Baden Street Settlement is celebrating 120 years of service in the Rochester Northeast sector.

The nonprofit organization will host a “drive-by” birthday party from 1 to 3 p.m. May 4 at Baden Park, 525 Upper Falls Blvd., where the community can donate funds to support its mission and growth. Staff and volunteers will be on-hand to greet members of the neighborhood and community supporters.

“This is truly a historic moment,” said Michael Marsh, executive director. “We need to take every moment to deeply thank the community, and appreciate the huge accomplishments and the ripple effect of what 120 years of dedication, service and volunteerism has given to create generations of help, hope and strength.”

Visit badenstreet.org for information.