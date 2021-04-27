LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Teen Anime Club: 4 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Registration required.

Yoga — Movement and Breath: 6 to 6:45 p.m. April 30, via Zoom. For ages 18 and older. Learn some traditional yoga shapes and use various props to get feedback about how the body is oriented when in different shapes. Sessions end with stretches and a savasana. Registration required.

Basics of Organic Composting: 6 to 7 p.m. May 3 via Zoom. Learn good composting practices to help drive sustainability and production in gardens. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Bicycle Story Time (virtual): May 1. For preschoolers and their families. Kick off National Bike Month with a story time about bicycles and bicycling.

Advanced LinkedIn (virtual): 10:30 a.m. to noon May 1. For adults with beginner level experience and a LinkedIn account. Arthur Catalanello will discuss advanced tips and techniques for using LinkedIn. Registration required.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. May 4. For adults. Enjoy “A Taste of Poetry Over the Lunch Hour.” Registration required.

“The Basics for Growing Edible Mushrooms Outdoors” (virtual): 3 to 4 p.m. May 4. For adults. MaryJo Lane will cover what a mushroom is, its life cycle and ways to incorporate these fungi into your landscape and lifestyle. Registration required.

“All About Hearing Loss” (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. May 5. For adults. Join Michelle Gross for a brief overview of hearing and hearing loss, and a user’s perspective on hearing aids and cochlear implants. Learn the impact of hearing loss on the quality of life and suggestions that can help with obstacles, plus the value of support. Registration required.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. May 5 via Zoom. For grades K-2. Grab a snack and joy some time talking about what you are eating and reading. Registration required.

“New York’s Holy History” (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 6. For adults. Jack Kowiak will discuss some of the fascinating historical figures and events that took place in western New York in the 19th century that went on to influence our nation and the world. Registration required.

“Distracted Driving” (virtual): 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 6. For teens and adults. Jean Triest will discuss the three types of driving distractions and how to avoid them. Registration required.

May Mindfulness Series: 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursdays, May 6-27 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Learn about mindfulness with Mrs. Rapp. We’ll meditate, journal and do some yoga. Three video presentations will be emailed on Thursday mornings. Journal pickups: April 29-May 8. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Spring Family Story Time (virtual): April 19-May 24. For preschoolers and their families. The children’s librarians will post a video of stories, songs and rhymes once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.