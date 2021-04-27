LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. May 5 via Zoom. The group will discuss “The Lager Queen of Minnesota: A Novel” by J. Ryan Stradal. Registration required.

“Native Perennials”: 7 p.m. May 6 via Zoom. Ellen Folts, owner of Amanda’s Garden, will speak about incorporating native perennials into your garden, the importance of using native plants and how they can make a difference in our environment. Registration required.

The library is closed in preparation for the move to the new Chili Community Center, which will open May 15.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. This month’s book is “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Dare. Registration required.

TV Today: 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 3 via Zoom. Daniel Jones will share how to rise above the information overload and select the best option for you. Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 3 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by C. Alan Braley. Registration required.

Ongoing

Blind Date with a Book: Check out a blind date throughout the month of April. Designated books are wrapped in brown paper with just a hint of what’s inside. Patrons are encouraged to fill out the “Rate the Date” slip inside each book before returning it.

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library during April and May to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group.

Community Donation Drive: GPL is collecting children’s books throughout the month of April. New donation drive held each month.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Teens Write: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays via Discord. Discuss your writing and work on prompts. Email matthew.hoople@libraryweb.org to participate.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.