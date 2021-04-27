ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

APRIL 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Stage Whispers”: 10 a.m. April 29 via Zoom. Marvel actor Royce Johnson will discuss what it was like to take on the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “The Mountaintop,” as well as inhabiting the worlds of superheroes. Free. Visit bit.ly/2ONiqaD for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 29, St. Leo’s Church, 110 Old Hojack Lane, Hilton. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. April 29, American Legion, 1707 Old Penfield Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3:30 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3x5JDqx to register.

“An Evening with Tamar Greene”: 6:30 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. Presented by School of the Arts. Broadway actor Tamar Greene, who portrays George Washington in “Hamilton,” will share his firsthand account of growing up as a Black man in Rochester and his journey as a performance artist living in America. For information: rcsdk12.org/sota or 585-402-3947.

“Nativity Students in Bloom”: 6:30 p.m. April 29 via Facebook. This fundraising event will support students in grades 5-8 at Nativity Preparatory Academy with graduate support through college and career in their academic and extracurricular endeavors. Visit nativityrochester.org/nib to register.

“Meet the Changemakers”: 7 p.m. April 29 via Zoom. Learn more about the women featured in “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Speaker: Aesha Ash. $10. Visit rmsc.org to register.

APRIL 29-30

“Limitless”: through April 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Creativity has no boundaries with "Limitless" by American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

APRIL 29-MAY 1

“Photogravure”: through May 1, Flower City Arts Center, 713 Monroe Ave., Rochester. View artwork by participants of Pat Bacon’s workshops. Registration required. Free. Visit flowercityarts.org/events/photogravure-exhibition-2021 for information.

APRIL 29-MAY 2

Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration Series: 1 to 2 p.m. April 29-May 2 via Zoom. Lineup: Hamamatsu-Rochester Sister City Committee’s Japan Culture Showcase (April 29), Bharat School of Indian Dance and Music (April 30), Wenzhuo Zhang, Vidhya Bala and Raja Bala (May 1), “Asia Meets America” (May 2). Free. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/familydays to register.

APRIL 29-MAY 16

“Women’s Perspectives”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until May 16, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by 12 local women photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

APRIL 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6:30 p.m. April 30, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Celebrity Organ Recital Series: 7:30 p.m. April 30. David Higgs and Anne Laver will present a program highlighting two organs housed at Christ Church: historical reconstructions of a Lithuanian organ built in 1776 and an American organ from 1893. Hear works by Bach, Jeanne Demessieux and Florence Price. Suggested donation: $12. Visit rocago.org/rcors for information.

APRIL 30-MAY 2

Spring Art Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Chili Art Group. Masks and social distancing required. Free.

MAY 1

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 8 a.m. to noon May 1, CrossKeys Imaging Center, 100 CrossKeys Office Park, Suite 150, Fairport. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-9729.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Community Shred Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, Canandaigua National Bank, 3204 Latta Road, Greece. Bring up to 10 boxes/bags of documents to be shredded by a secure provider. Security expert available. Masks required. Free.

Food drive: 9 a.m. to noon May 1, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Pittsford for the Pittsford Food Cupboard, House of Mercy and Saints’ Place. Collectors will maintain safe distances and wear face coverings. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

Home Food Preservation Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, 2449 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester. The outdoor event will feature a canning supply sale, pressure gauge testing, on-site canning experts, U-Pick information, gardening tips, healthy recipes and thimbleberry cuttings. Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for information.

Chicken barbecue: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 1, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a roll. Drive-thru only. Exact change requested. $10. Visit stmartinwebster.org for information.

MAY 1-31

“Light and Plants”: May 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Japanese artist Kaoru Mansour demonstrates the effect of a collaboration between light and plants. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MAY 2

BioBlitz: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2, RMSC’s Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Visitors will spend the day identifying, collecting and recording as many species of plants and animals as possible throughout the 900-acre preserve. Visit rmsc.org to register.

Brighton Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to noon May 2, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

MAY 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. May 3. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 4

Brain Health Awareness for Veterans: 11 a.m. to noon May 4. For veterans and their families. Topics include “The Importance of Brain Health and Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease”; “Facts and Figures of Veterans and Alzheimer’s and the Importance of Memory Screening”; and “Services and Support for New York Veterans.” Free. Visit alzfdn.org/veterans to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 4, The Metropolitan, 1 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Hospital Safety for People with Hearing Loss”: noon May 4 via Zoom. Elaine McCaffrey, president of the HLAA Chicago North Shore Chapter. will share how her chapter’s partnership with Chicago hospitals enhances communication between staff and hearing-disabled patients. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 4, Crosstown Alliance Church, 595 English Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Baden Street Settlement “Drive-by” Birthday: 1 to 3 p.m. May 4, Baden Park, 525 Upper Falls Blvd., Rochester. Stop by the tent to meet with staff and donate funds to the nonprofit organization as it marks its 120th anniversary. Visit badenstreet.org for information.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 4. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors” and “Behavior Management in Action: Creative Solutions for Common Challenges.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Budget hearing: 7 p.m. May 4, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville. Meeting will be streamed via Facebook and viewers can submit questions. Visit cccsd.org for information.

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. May 4. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 5

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 5, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. May 5, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 5, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4088 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Meet the Changemakers”: 7 p.m. May 5 via Zoom. Learn more about the women featured in “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Speaker: Michelle Shenandoah. $10. Visit rmsc.org to register.

MAY 5-12

“Live from Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 12. Tune in to WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM for a classical music program from the Hochstein School. Lineup: Hochstein Faculty Cello Quartet (May 5) and Hochstein Merit Scholarship Winners (May 12).

MAY 6

“Hearing Aids for the Beginner”: 10 a.m. on Thursdays, May 6-13 via Zoom. This dual session tutorial aims to guide newcomers on their hearing loss journeys. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: noon to 7 p.m. May 6, Mobile Mammo at Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-7465.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. May 6. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, UR Medicine — Corporate Woods, 120 Corporate Woods, Suite 350, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 7, Spencerport Fire District, 175 Lyell Ave., Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. May 7, First Presbyterian Church, 27 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Casino Night: 6 to 10 p.m. May 7, The Strathallan, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Electrical Association of Western New York to benefit the Kessler Burn Center at URMC. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test must be presented at check-in. Masks required. $55. Visit eawny.com for tickets.

MAY 8

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 8 a.m. to noon May 8, BayCreek Imaging Center, 2000 Empire Blvd., Suite 120, Webster. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-9729.

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 8 a.m. to noon May 8, Riedman Health Center, 1455 E. Ridge Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-9729.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Kids Trout Fishing Derby: 9 to 11 a.m. May 8, Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. For ages 15 and younger. Enjoy a morning of fishing with the Pittsford Rotary Club at the Shady Rest Shelter and Powderhorn Lodge. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Free. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

Pancake Day: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 601 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Brighton Rotary Club in a drive-thru format. Proceeds support service projects in Brighton and around the world. $6-$10. For information: 585-303-9988.

Good Neighbor Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8, Rothfuss Park, 1648 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield. Catch up with your neighbors while enjoying food trucks, a food drive for Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, inflatables and a speed pitch. Hosted by Browncroft Community Church.