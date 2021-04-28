BULLETIN BOARD

Monroe County Post

MAY 1

Community Shred Event: 9 a.m. to noon May 1, Lyons National Bank, 1423 Hathaway Drive, Farmington. Bring up to 10 boxes/bags of documents to be disposed of by a professional shredding services provider. Masks required. Free.

Chicken barbecue: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Meals come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a roll. $10-$15. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

MAY 4

Brain Health Awareness for Veterans: 11 a.m. to noon May 4. For veterans and their families. Topics include “The Importance of Brain Health and Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease”; “Facts and Figures of Veterans and Alzheimer’s and the Importance of Memory Screening”; and “Services and Support for New York Veterans.” Free. Visit alzfdn.org/veterans to register.

Virtual Travel Night: 7 p.m. May 4. Jackie Mertens, of Dream Vacations, and Jennifer Lewallen, of Trafalgar, will showcase the U.S. National Parks, such as Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Bryce Canyon. Free. Call 585-433-5700 or visit jmgetaways.com to register.

MAY 5

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 5, American Legion Post 34, 1513 Palmyra St., Shortsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 8

Guided hike: 9 a.m. May 8, Fishers Fire Station, 7853 Main St., Fishers. Led by Victor Hiking Trails. This moderate 4- to 6-mile hike will utilize the flat Auburn, Lehigh and Domine trails and the hilly trails in Fishers Park. Face coverings and social distancing required. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.

MAY 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 12, St. Catherine of Siena Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road, Mendon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 12, Farmington United Methodist Church, 5925 County Road 41, Farmington. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.