LIBRARY NOTES

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Books Sandwiched In: noon May 6. For adults. BML media specialist Kory Yerkes will review “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Video available on the library’s website.

“Monarch Butterflies”: 2 to 3 p.m. May 6 via Zoom. For adults. Master Gardener John Nelson will discuss the life cycle of monarch butterflies, threats to their survival and what upstate gardeners can do to help their survival. Registration required.

Ramadan Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. May 7 via Facebook. Offered in partnership with Salaam Magazine. Stories available through May 14.

Ongoing

Curbside Crafts and Activities: New activities for kids and families will be available on Fridays at the curbside pickup table while supplies last.

Peer Tutoring Program: For ages 1-12. Rochester Peer Tutoring is taking applications for students and tutors for a new volunteer program. Visit brightonlibrary.org/teen-education for information.

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays via Facebook. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Take-and-Make Projects: For grades 4-12 and adults. Pick up this month’s supplies and instructions at the Curbside Pickup Table or Teen Center.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.