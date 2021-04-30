Walk for the Homeless opening May 15

COURTESY OF DIMITRI HOUSE

The Dimitri House Walk for the Homeless will run from May 15 to June 13.

This event is a virtual tribute to the previous Hike for the Homeless. Walkers can participate at their own pace and on their own time. They will track their miles and see how they compare to the average homeless person.

Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s mission and programs that serve individuals in the community, such as the Emergency Food Cupboard, drop-in lunch program, Dimitri Affordable Safe Housing program and Mamczur Place Apartments.

Visit bit.ly/3gO86ec to register.