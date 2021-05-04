ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

MAY 6

“Hearing Aids for the Beginner”: 10 a.m. May 6, 10 and 13 via Zoom. This dual session tutorial aims to guide newcomers on their hearing loss journeys. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: noon to 7 p.m. May 6, Mobile Mammo at Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-7465.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. May 6. Visit townofchili.org for information.

National Day of Prayer: 7 p.m. May 6, Webster Christian Reformed Church, 1344 State Road, Webster. Co-sponsored with the United Methodist Church. Virtual and in-person options available. For information: webstercrc.com or 585-872-2352.

MAY 6-16

“Women’s Perspectives”: noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays until May 16, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by 12 local women photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

MAY 6-31

“Light and Plants”: May 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Japanese artist Kaoru Mansour demonstrates the effect of a collaboration between light and plants. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MAY 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7, UR Medicine — Corporate Woods, 120 Corporate Woods, Suite 350, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 7, Spencerport Fire District, 175 Lyell Ave., Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. May 7, First Presbyterian Church, 27 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Casino Night: 6 to 10 p.m. May 7, The Strathallan, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Electrical Association of Western New York to benefit the Kessler Burn Center at URMC. Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test must be presented at check-in. Masks required. $55. Visit eawny.com for tickets.

MAY 8

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 8 a.m. to noon May 8, BayCreek Imaging Center, 2000 Empire Blvd., Suite 120, Webster. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-9729.

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 8 a.m. to noon May 8, Riedman Health Center, 1455 E. Ridge Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-9729.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Kids Trout Fishing Derby: 9 to 11 a.m. May 8, Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road, Pittsford. For ages 15 and younger. Enjoy a morning of fishing with the Pittsford Rotary Club at the Shady Rest Shelter and Powderhorn Lodge. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Free. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

Pancake Day: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 601 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Brighton Rotary Club in a drive-thru format. Proceeds support service projects in Brighton and around the world. $6-$10. For information: 585-303-9988.

Good Neighbor Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8, Rothfuss Park, 1648 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield. Catch up with your neighbors while enjoying food trucks, a food drive for Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, inflatables and a speed pitch. Hosted by Browncroft Community Church.

MAY 8-16

Ellwanger Garden tours: noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, May 8-16, Ellwanger Garden, 625 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester. Visitors can stop by this “secret garden” to view a wide variety of flowers, some rare and historic. Masks and social distancing required. $5.

MAY 9-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, May 9-Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

MAY 10

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. May 10. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11, Penfield Town Hall, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topic: “Research Forum.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 a.m. May 11 via Zoom. Prospective, new or experienced hearing aid users can share their experiences, questions and hearing loss journeys. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Chili Architectural Advisory Committee: 6 p.m. May 11. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. May 11. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 12

“Live from Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. May 12. Tune in to WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM for a classical music program from the Hochstein Merit Scholarship Winners.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 12, St. Catherine of Siena Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road, Mendon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. May 12. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. May 12. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13, United Methodist Church of Webster, 169 E. Main St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 3 p.m. May 13, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. May 13, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Meet the Changemakers”: 7 p.m. May 13 via Zoom. Learn more about the women featured in “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Speaker: Alexis Vogt. $10. Visit rmsc.org to register.

“PUSH@20 — A Community Conversation About ‘RACE’”: 7 p.m. May 13. The event will start with a screening of “RACE or You’ve Seen Me Before,” followed by a conversation with the three performers/creators. Free. Visit pushtheatre.org/donate for tickets.

MAY 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 14, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 15

Electronics recycling and shredding: 7:45 a.m. to noon May 15, Perinton Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport. Perinton residents can drop off computers, printers, phones, microwaves and other electronics to be recycled, as well as documents to be shredded on-site. Household hazardous waste collection available by appointment. For information: monroecounty.gov/ecopark or 585-223-5115.

2021 Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Meet with your favorite authors and connect with fellow teen readers and writers in a virtual format. Event includes breakout sessions, workshops and publisher booths. Registration required. Free. Visit teenbookfest.org for information.

Chicken barbecue: 4 to 6 p.m. May 15, Barnard Restaurant & Party House, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greece in support of Honor Flight Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad and roll. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $12. Visit kiwanisgreece.org for information.