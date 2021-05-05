LIBRARY NOTES

Monroe County Post

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Highlights of the Hudson Valley: 6 to 7 p.m. May 10 via Zoom. For adults. Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee have explored both the Upper and Lower Hudson Valley, from the homes of the artists that established the Hudson River School to today’s contemporary art centers. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

“New York’s Holy History” (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 6. For adults. Jack Kowiak will discuss some of the fascinating historical figures and events that took place in western New York in the 19th century that went on to influence our nation and the world. Registration required.

“Distracted Driving” (virtual): 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 6. For teens and adults. Jean Triest will discuss the three types of driving distractions and how to avoid them. Registration required.

May Mindfulness Series: 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursdays, May 6-27 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Learn about mindfulness with Mrs. Rapp. We’ll meditate, journal and do some yoga. Three video presentations will be emailed on Thursday mornings. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. May 9 via Facebook. For children.

Take It and Make It Craft Kits: May 14. For grades 6-12. Craft: Shrinky Dinks.

Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest (virtual): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Connect with over 30 authors of some of today’s best teen fiction. Visit teenbookfest.org to register.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Spring Family Story Time (virtual): April 19-May 24. For preschoolers and their families. The children’s librarians will post a video of stories, songs and rhymes once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays, May 13-27 and June 5-24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.