LIBRARY NOTES

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

“Native Perennials”: 7 p.m. May 6 via Zoom. Ellen Folts, owner of Amanda’s Garden, will speak about incorporating native perennials into your garden, the importance of using native plants and how they can make a difference in our environment. Registration required.

The library is closed in preparation for the move to the new Chili Community Center, which will open May 15.

Visit chililibrary.org or facebook.com/chililibrary for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

The Art of Adaptation: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 12 via Zoom. This month’s discussion is focused on “The Accidental Tourist” by Anne Tyler and the film of the same name. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group through the end of May.

Community Donation Drive: New donation drive held each month.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Storytime at Westgate Park: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester. Held rain or shine in a pavilion.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Protect Your Personal Information: 2 p.m. May 12. This in-person class lays the groundwork for what we need to do to combat identity thieves. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.