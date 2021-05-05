LIBRARY NOTES

Monroe County Post

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Information Session for Library Budget Vote: 6:30 p.m. May 11 via Zoom. Learn about the upcoming budget vote and ask questions on the 3-cent tax increase per $1,000 in assessed property value. Registration required.

Time to Celebrate! Card-Making Made Easy: 6 p.m. May 13. Angela Fisher will teach us how to make a perfect card for Father’s Day. Registration required.

1,000 Cranes Project: through May 15. Help the library fold and string origami cranes.

Re-Imagine Your Future: 6:30 p.m. May 18. Improve your chances of landing that new position by writing, rewriting or polishing your resume and cover letter. Registration required.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.