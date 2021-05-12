ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

MAY 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13, United Methodist Church of Webster, 169 E. Main St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 3 p.m. May 13, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: 1 to 7 p.m. May 13, Greece Community and Senior Center, 4 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For ages 16 and older. The pop-up clinic will distribute 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Free. For information: monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine or 585-753-5555.

American Red Cross blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. May 13, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 13, Churchville Park, 629 Kendall Road. Hosted by Riga Recreation. Meet at the tennis/pickleball courts. For information: 585-293-3880, ext. 130.

“Meet the Changemakers”: 7 p.m. May 13 via Zoom. Learn more about the women featured in “The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Speaker: Alexis Vogt. $10. Visit rmsc.org to register.

“PUSH@20 — A Community Conversation About ‘RACE’”: 7 p.m. May 13. The event will start with a screening of “RACE or You’ve Seen Me Before,” followed by a conversation with the three performers/creators. Free. Visit pushtheatre.org/donate for tickets.

MAY 13-16

“Women’s Perspectives”: noon to 6 p.m. May 13-15 and noon to 4 p.m. May 16, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by 12 local women photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

MAY 13-31

“Light and Plants”: through May 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Japanese artist Kaoru Mansour demonstrates the effect of a collaboration between light and plants. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MAY 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 14, Community Christian Church, 2647 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 15

Electronics recycling and shredding: 7:45 a.m. to noon May 15, Perinton Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport. Perinton residents can drop off computers, printers, phones, microwaves and other electronics to be recycled, as well as documents to be shredded on-site. Household hazardous waste collection available by appointment. For information: monroecounty.gov/ecopark or 585-223-5115.

2021 Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Meet with your favorite authors and connect with fellow teen readers and writers in a virtual format. Event includes breakout sessions, workshops and publisher booths. Registration required. Free. Visit teenbookfest.org for information.

Community Bike Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15, Ridgemont Country Club, 3717 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Hosted by the Greece Rotary Club. Drop off old, new or broken bikes for R Community Bikes. Visit greecerotary.org for information.

Pitch Hit & Run: 9 to 11 a.m. May 15, Sanford Road Park, 836 S. Sanford Road, Churchville. For ages 14 and younger. Visit bit.ly/3vLBOVx to register.

Norwegian and Swedish National Day Picnic: noon to 2 p.m. May 15, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 77 Country Corner Lane, Fairport. Bill Gibbs will portray Christian Frederick, the 1814 king of Norway, and share the significance of Syttende Mai. Hosted by the Scandinavian Heritage Society or Rochester. Email scandinavianheritagesociety@gmail.com to RSVP.

Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6 p.m. May 15, Barnard Restaurant & Party House, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greece in support of Honor Flight Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad and roll. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $12. Visit kiwanisgreece.org for information.

Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6:30 p.m. May 15, Ionia United Methodist Church, 2120 Elton Road, Bloomfield. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a roll. Proceeds benefit Ionia UMC and Honeoye Falls UMC. Drive-thru only. $12.

MAY 15-16

Ellwanger Garden tours: noon to 3 p.m. May 15-16, Ellwanger Garden, 625 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester. Visitors can stop by this “secret garden” to view a wide variety of flowers, some rare and historic. Masks and social distancing required. $5.

MAY 16

Chicken BBQ: noon May 16, Chili Presbyterian Church, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester. Meals come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. Proceeds benefit the church’s mission outreach. $10.

MAY 16-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

MAY 17

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on May 17, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

Pittsford Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals: 6:30 p.m. May 17. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. May 17, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Greece collector Don Newcomb will present “Tools of the Past: Basic to Beams.” Venue is handicapped-accessible. Free.

MAY 18

Fairport Budget Vote and Election: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18, Johanna Perrin School, 85 Potter Place, Fairport.

Penfield Budget Vote and Board Election: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18, Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive, Penfield. Absentee ballots available. Visit penfield.edu for information.

Registration ends for Retired Teachers Organization luncheon (11 a.m. June 2): Barnard Party House, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Attendees must be fully vaccinated. Picnic buffet to follow at noon for $20. Send checks to Mary Zimmer, 68 Jordache Lane, Rochester, New York, 14559, by May 18.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “Legal and Financial Planning” and “Medicaid Changes: What You Need to Know.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Cochlear Implant Group: 7 p.m. May 18 via Zoom. A panel of three cochlear implant users will discuss their hearing journeys and experiences. Email cochlearimplantgroup@gmail.com to register.

MAY 19

Spring Shredding Event: 1 to 4 p.m. May 19, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For Greece residents. Drop off up to five boxes of documents that will be shredded on-site by Shred-Text.

MAY 20

Virtual ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. May 20 via Zoom. Presented by the HLAA-Rochester Technology Team. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. May 20, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

MAY 21

“Stories of Strength”: 7 to 8 p.m. May 21. Hear from Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, while paying tribute to Sarah C. Rutherford’s art installation on the Times Square building. Free. Visit willowcenterny.org to register.

MAY 22

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22, Mobile Mammo at Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-7465.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. May 22 via Facebook. View a new video by Miguel del Aguila. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.