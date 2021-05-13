LIBRARY NOTES

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Financial Education Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. May 18 via Zoom. For adults. Discover the most common types of debt and the value of debt management strategies such as loan consolidation, budgeting, and debt management plans. Registration required.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For ages 9-12. Each month features a new activity such as drawing challenges or anime-themed games. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Take It and Make It Craft Kits: May 14. For grades 6-12. Craft: Shrinky Dinks.

Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest (virtual): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Connect with over 30 authors of some of today’s best teen fiction. Visit teenbookfest.org to register.

Afterschool Book Bites and Snack Time: 4 to 4:30 p.m. May 19 via Zoom. For grades 3-5. Grab a snack and joy some time talking about what you are eating and reading. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 20. For adults. This month’s selection is “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert, led by Robyn Miller. Copies of the book available at the circulation desk or for curbside pickup. Registration required.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Spring Family Story Time (virtual): April 19-May 24. For preschoolers and their families. The children’s librarians will post a video of stories, songs and rhymes once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays, May 13-27 and June 5-24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Spring Art Show: through May 27. Stop by the library to view artwork by members of the Webster Art Club.

Ongoing

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.