LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

1,000 Cranes Project: through May 15. Help the library fold and string origami cranes.

Re-Imagine Your Future: 6:30 p.m. May 18. Improve your chances of landing that new position by writing, rewriting or polishing your resume and cover letter. Registration required.

Hawaii Road Scholar Travelogue with Paul and Ellie: 6 p.m. May 20. Visit Pearl Harbor, Diamond Head, Maui beaches, frolicking whales, brewing volcano, magical music, crashing waves and tumbling waterfalls.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.