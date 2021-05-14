Flower City Comic Con returning Sept. 25-26

COURTESY OF MIGHTY MONKEY CORPORATION

Flower City Comic Con, the flagship event of the Mighty Monkey Corporation, is returning Sept. 25-26 as an in-person event at Total Sports Experience in Gates.

FC3 is a comic book-style convention, run by fans, as a celebration of local and national pop culture. Included are artists, vendors, cosplay, panel discussions, celebrity guests and gaming areas. Admission for ages 15 and older starts at $20.

FC3 will implement all health mandates by the state at the time the convention takes place, which may include health screening at the door, social distancing and masks. Any plans made now can change based on local and state policies. Visit fc3roc.com for information.