ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

Monroe County Post

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

MAY 20

Virtual ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. May 20 via Zoom. Presented by the HLAA-Rochester Technology Team. Free. Call 585-266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6:30 p.m. May 20, Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. May 20, Calvary Assembly, 3429 Chili Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Food and Nutrition Services Job Fair: 2 to 5 p.m. May 20, Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Rochester Regional Health will hold on-site interviews for cooks, food service associates, food service team leaders and hospitality office associates. Masks and social distancing required. Visit bit.ly/3bgAdyV to register.

Ribbon-cutting: 4 p.m. May 20, Gavia Life Care Center, 1343 Long Pond Road, Rochester. The outpatient mental health agency offers individual therapy, group therapy (anxiety management, grief counseling and depression) and medication-assisted therapy.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. May 20, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

MAY 20-30

“Retallack’s Shoes”: through May 30, Canal Town Coffee Roasters, 1805 East Ave., Rochester. A collection of images focused on shoes.

MAY 20-31

“Light and Plants”: through May 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Japanese artist Kaoru Mansour demonstrates the effect of a collaboration between light and plants. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MAY 20-JUNE 13

“Bringing It All Together”: through June 13, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by artists-in-residence Jim Patton, David Perlamn, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, plus gallery partners and guest photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

MAY 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 21, Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery, 1593 Hilton Parma Townline Road, Hilton. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 21, Glad Tidings Church, 1980 Culver Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Stories of Strength”: 7 to 8 p.m. May 21. Hear from Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, while paying tribute to Sarah C. Rutherford’s art installation on the Times Square building. Free. Visit willowcenterny.org to register.

MAY 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22, American Red Cross, 50 Prince St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22, Mobile Mammo at Unity Hospital, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 585-922-7465.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. May 22 via Facebook. View a new video by Miguel del Aguila. Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

Golden Link’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: 7:30 p.m. May 22 via Facebook and YouTube. Hear from some of the society’s original members and other local musicians. Zoom party to follow. Free. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

MAY 23

“A Celebration of Latin American Music”: 7 p.m. May 23. Presented by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra with guitar soloist Sungmin Shin. Free. Visit brockportsymphony.org or facebook.com/BrockportSymphony for information.

MAY 23-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

MAY 24

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24, Unity Hospital SCU, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Perinton Zoning Board of Appeals: 7:30 p.m. May 24 via StarLeaf. Visit perinton.org for information.

MAY 25

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 25, The Metropolitan, 1 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 25, Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church, 48 S. Estate Drive, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Fairport Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. May 25, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way, Fairport.

Chili Zoning Board of Appeals: 7 p.m. May 25. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Churchville-Chili Board of Education: 7 p.m. May 25 via YouTube.

MAY 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26, BOCES-2, 3589 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. May 26, American Legion, 818 Ridge Road, Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. May 26, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 26, Jewish Community Center of Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Baden Street Settlement Town Talk: 6:30 p.m. May 26. Dorethea King-Simpson will discuss the importance of providing quality of life programs for youth and adults. For information: mhanks@badenstreet.org or 585-261-2489.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. May 26. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

MAY 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. May 27, Rotary Sunshine Camp, 809 Five Point Road, Rush. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Peggy Seeger Live at Cecil Sharp House: 2:30 p.m. May 27 via Mandolin. Peggy Seeger celebrates the release of her new album, “First Farewell.” Hosted by the Golden Link Folk Singing Society. $15. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

Chili Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. May 27. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28-29

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m. May 28 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28-30

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 6 p.m. May 28-30 and 2 p.m. May 29-30, The Highland Bowl in Highland Park, 1137 South Ave., Rochester. Presented by Rochester City Ballet. Masks and health screening required. Free. Visit rochestercityballet.org for tickets.

MAY 28-JUNE 28

“Mozart Mayhem”: May 28-June 28. Presented by Eastman Opera Theatre. Enjoy an inventive, immersive twist to scenes and arias from three of the composer’s operas: “Le nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Die Zauberflöte.” Visit bit.ly/3uETfGU for information.

MAY 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 29, St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Frost Town Trail Fest: 9 a.m. May 29, Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Explore the Bristol Hills while participating in a 25K or 10K trail run. Visit rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center to register.