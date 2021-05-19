LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. This book club exclusively reads female authors. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group through the end of May.

Community Donation Drive: New donation drive held each month.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

Storytime at Westgate Park: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester. Held rain or shine in a pavilion.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

History of Dreaming: 1 p.m. May 21 via Zoom. The average person spends 30% of their lives dreaming. This presentation by Jack Kowiak looks at modern and ancient beliefs on the nature of dreaming. Travel back to ancient Mesopotamia and the far reaches of China to examine various ideas about a phenomenon that still puzzles scientists to this day. Registration required.

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 6:30 p.m. May 24 via Zoom. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester. Program covers typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.