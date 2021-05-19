LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For ages 9-12. Each month features a new activity such as drawing challenges or anime-themed games. Registration required.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. May 24 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Fixed Stars” by Molly Wizenberg. E-book available from Hoopla. Registration required.

Making Sense of Your Dreams: 6 to 7 p.m. May 25 via Zoom. For adults. Learn how to understand your dreams and work with them to improve your health and well-being. This class will teach skills to help you remember dreams, decipher their meanings and understand metaphors. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. May 26 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s program will address how to build and understand family trees. Learn how to gather accurate information and analyze relationships as you locate family members and construct family trees. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Join Tariq and Emily as we socially distance together. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 20. For adults. This month’s selection is “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert, led by Robyn Miller. Copies of the book available at the circulation desk or for curbside pickup. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. May 23 via Facebook. For children.

Ariel Story Time and Craft: May 26 via Facebook. For ages 3-7. Registration required for craft materials to make an ocean crown. Craft pickup: May 25-28.

Take It and Make It Craft Kits: May 28. For grades 6-12. Craft: Modern Art.

Ongoing

Registration required for Baby Storytime (infants and pre-walkers), Wee Walkers (ages 12-23 months), Terrific Twos (ages 24-36 months) and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years).

Spring Family Story Time (virtual): through May 24. For preschoolers and their families. The children’s librarians will post a video of stories, songs and rhymes once a week. Registration required.

Tax forms: Consult the Information Desk for assistance.

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays, May 22-27 and June 5-24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Libby Tips and Tricks: 7 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. For adults. Jenny Paxson, reader’s advisory library, will share different features that Libby has to offer. Registration required.

Spring Art Show: through May 27. Stop by the library to view artwork by members of the Webster Art Club.

Ongoing

The library now offers hoopla, a streaming service for music, TV shows, movies, audiobooks, e-books and comics/graphic novels.

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.