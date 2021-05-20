BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

MAY 21

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21, Eastview Mall Center Court, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 29-31

Run, Walk and Roll: May 29-31. Complete an activity of your choice and at your own pace in support of Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington. Registration includes a reusable mask. $25. Visit bit.ly/3sMmO7G to register.