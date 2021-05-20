LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library events

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

COVID-19 and Mental Health: 6 p.m. May 25. Mental health counselor Jessica Cary will discuss “Normalizing How We Fee” by sharing how the trauma of COVID-19 has impacted each of us through our nervous system, our sense of connection and our sense of safety.

Library Walkers: 10 a.m. May 26. Join to explore local trails, neighborhoods and parks by foot. Meet in front of the library. Bring water and a mask, and dress appropriately.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.