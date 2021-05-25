ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

MAY 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27, Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. May 27, Rotary Sunshine Camp, 809 Five Point Road, Rush. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Peggy Seeger Live at Cecil Sharp House: 2:30 p.m. May 27 via Mandolin. Peggy Seeger celebrates the release of her new album, “First Farewell.” Hosted by the Golden Link Folk Singing Society. $15. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

Monroe County Planning Board: 3:30 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3onkL9E to register.

Chili Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. May 27. Visit townofchili.org for information.

MAY 27-30

“Retallack’s Shoes”: through May 30, Canal Town Coffee Roasters, 1805 East Ave., Rochester. A collection of images focused on shoes.

MAY 27-31

“Light and Plants”: through May 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Japanese artist Kaoru Mansour demonstrates the effect of a collaboration between light and plants. Free. Visit internationalartacquisitions.com for information.

MAY 27-JUNE 13

“Bringing It All Together”: through June 13, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by artists-in-residence Jim Patton, David Perlamn, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, plus gallery partners and guest photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

MAY 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28-29

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 6 p.m. May 28 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28-30

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 6 p.m. May 28-30 and 2 p.m. May 29-30, The Highland Bowl in Highland Park, 1137 South Ave., Rochester. Presented by Rochester City Ballet. Masks and health screening required. Free. Visit rochestercityballet.org for tickets.

MAY 28-JUNE 28

“Mozart Mayhem”: May 28-June 28. Presented by Eastman Opera Theatre. Enjoy an inventive, immersive twist to scenes and arias from three of the composer’s operas: “Le nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Die Zauberflöte.” Visit bit.ly/3uETfGU for information.

MAY 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 29, St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Frost Town Trail Fest: 9 a.m. May 29, Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Explore the Bristol Hills while participating in a 25K or 10K trail run. Visit rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center to register.

“Rochester’s Patriots of the American Revolution”: 2 p.m. May 29, Mount Hope Cemetery, 1133 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester. A ceremony and talk centered around the Revolutionary War soldiers killed in the Boyd-Parker Ambush of September 1779 will take place in Section BB, off of Grove Road. Free.

MAY 30

Barbara B. Smith World Music Series: 3 p.m. May 30. Layale Chaker (Lebanese jazz violin) and friends will perform. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.

MAY 30-JUNE 27

The Lucky Flea: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays through June 27. Shop for vintage clothing, handmade items, crafts, home decor and more at this open-air flea market set up at the corner of Carlton and Anderson avenues. Visit theluckyflea.com for information.

MAY 30-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

MAY 31

2021 Town of Gates Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. May 31, Gates Community Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. The American flag will be raised in a First Colors ceremony upon a town-landmark flagpole.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 1 p.m. May 31, Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Highland Park, 1440 South Ave., Rochester. Presented by the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 20. Visit vva20.org for information.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 2 p.m. May 31, Veterans Memorial at Buckland Park, 1341 Westfall Road, Brighton.

JUNE 1

“What We Do With What We Hear”: noon June 1. Presented by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Clinical audiologist Tela Palmer will examine “Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 1, Clarkson Lodge, 3645 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. June 1, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. June 1. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 2

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2, Howard Hanna, 65 S. Main St., Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 2-3

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 7 p.m. June 2-3, Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 2-4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4, University of Rochester Medical Center, Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 3

“Hearing Aids for Beginners”: 10 a.m. on June 3 via Zoom. Presented by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Class also meets on June 7 and 10. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. June 3, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. June 3. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, Strong West, 156 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 4, Irondequoit Town Hall, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 4-5

Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. to noon June 5, 107 Huntington Meadows, Penfield. Hosted by Creative Gardeners of Penfield. Sale items include garden gloves, houseplants, garage sale items and books.

JUNE 5

Camp Haccamo Car, Truck and Cycle Show: 8 a.m. June 5, The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester. A show featuring automobiles, trucks and cycles of all types. $3. Visit camphaccamo.org for information.

Free Dental Day: 8 a.m. June 5, Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology, 3101 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Patients without insurance can get a free cleaning, filling or extraction on a first come, first served basis. For information: gfdimplantology.com or 585-487-8618.

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 5, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. For information: 585-293-3880, ext. 130.

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1040 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, Midvale Country Club, 2387 Baird Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Bottle and Can Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Bring returnable bottles and cans to help send members of Scout Troop 37 BSA to camp this summer.

Document shredding: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For Penfield residents. On-site document shredding provided by Eco-Green Park.

Scavenger Road Rally: noon to 5 p.m. June 5, Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. Teams of four will follow the clues for points. $40. Visit givebutter.com/RoadRally to register.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. View an open performance of Pauline Oliveros’ “Tuning Meditation.” Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

JUNE 5-6

Heritage Square Museum reopening: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 5-6, Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Walk into Ontario history in the museum’s 10 buildings and the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn. Masks and social distancing required. $5-$20. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.