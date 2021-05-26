LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Monroe County Post

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

“Top 10 Tips for a Happy Dog”: 2 to 3 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. For adults. Alex and Rebecca from Young Lion Training and Behavior will discuss concrete actions dog owners can take to brighten their dog’s day and help them live a more fulfilling life. Q&A included. Registration required.

“Question of Sanity”: 11 a.m. June 1 via YouTube Premier. For adults. Local history author Michael Keene presents “Question of Sanity: The True Story of Female Serial Killers in 19th-Century New York.” Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Zoom Writing Workshop: 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 2. For adults. Participants will listen to and respond to one another by identifying each piece’s strengths and, if desired, constructive feedback will be provided. Pieces limited to 1,000 words. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.