LIBRARY NOTES -- Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. This book club exclusively reads female authors. Book: “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Ali Dare. Registration required.

Library closed: May 31. The library will be closed for Memorial Day and reopen at 10 a.m. June 1.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Widows” by Jess Montgomery. Registration required for new members.

Ongoing

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Chili Art Group at GPL: Stop in the library to enjoy an exhibit by the Chili Art Group through the end of May.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Storytime at Westgate Park: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester. Held rain or shine in a pavilion.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Bestsellers Book Club: 6 p.m. June 1. Register to attend an in-person discussion of “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel.

Movie Madness: 2 p.m. June 3. This month’s movie is “The Courier” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Rated PG-13. Registration required.

Ongoing

Virtual Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays via Facebook.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.