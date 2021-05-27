LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. For ages 13-18. Join Tariq and Emily as we socially distance together. Registration required.

“Rochester Without George Eastman”: 6 p.m. June 7 via Zoom. For adults. Kathy Connor will lead a virtual tour of Rochester that highlights the organizations Eastman founded or funded in the community. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Take It and Make It Craft Kits: May 28. For grades 6-12. Craft: Modern Art.

Library closed: May 29-31. The library will return to its pre-pandemic weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays starting June 1, keeping the same hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. June 1. For adults. Taste the sweetness of poetry over the lunch hour. Registration required.

Ongoing

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Spring Art Show: through May 27. Stop by the library to view artwork by members of the Webster Art Club.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27, and Thursdays and Saturdays, June 5-24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Libby Tips and Tricks: 7 p.m. May 27 via Zoom. For adults. Jenny Paxson, reader’s advisory library, will share different features that Libby has to offer. Registration required.

Ongoing

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.