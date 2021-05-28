BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Monroe County Post

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

MAY 29-31

Run, Walk and Roll: May 29-31. Complete an activity of your choice and at your own pace in support of Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington. Registration includes a reusable mask. $25. Visit bit.ly/3sMmO7G to register.

JUNE 5

National Trails Day: 8:30 a.m. June 5, Victor Municipal Park, 6680 Paparone Drive, Victor. Enjoy a free continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Loop hikes start at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Snacks, drinks and pizza provided. Registration required. For information: meetup.com/Victor-Hiking-Trails-Meetup or 585-234-8226.

JUNE 5-6

Heritage Square Museum reopening: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 5-6, Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Walk into Ontario history in the museum’s 10 buildings and the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn. Masks and social distancing required. $5-$20. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.

JUNE 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. June 7, First United Methodist Church, 106 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.