GCV&M events celebrating heritage, freedom, family

The season is in full swing at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, with upcoming special events, hands-on experiences and new exhibitions.

The Celtic Faire on June 12-13 will feature traditional music, food and heritage. The Gates Keystone Police Pipes & Drums and Rochester Scottish Pipes & Drums will perform, as will Irish dance troupes. Clan experts will be on-site, and there will be Highland cows and sheep herding demonstrations. Local groups will take the field for the Highland games, including the Buffalo Heavies, Roc City Hurling and Roc City Camogie.

The museum will honor Juneteenth on June 19 by focusing on the everyday lives of Black Americans living in western New York at the time of emancipation — seeking to reunite with family members scattered across the country, establishing businesses and building relationships. Guest interpreters and presenters include the Rev. James Evans Jr., professor emeritus at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, teacher at St. John Fisher College and president-elect of the American Theological Society; Cheyney McKnight, founder of Not Your Momma’s History; David Shakes, artistic director for North Star Players; and storyteller and performance artist Almeta Whitis.

Dads and kids ages 3 and younger will receive free admission on Father’s Day, June 20. The slate of family activities includes games on the Village Square, a double-header of men’s baseball and a fishing excursion to Lake Surprise.

Tickets are limited, and will be available online and at the door. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays-Sundays. General admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 62 and older, $12 for ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and younger.

Call 585-538-6822 or visit gcv.org for information.