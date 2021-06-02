ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JUNE 3

“Hearing Aids for Beginners”: 10 a.m. on June 3 via Zoom. Presented by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Class also meets on June 7 and 10. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 7 p.m. June 3, Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. June 3, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. June 3. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 3-4

American Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4, University of Rochester Medical Center, Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 3-6

“Legally Blonde Jr.”: 7 p.m. June 3-6 and 2:30 p.m. June 5-6, Hilton High School, 400 East Ave., Hilton. Delta Nu President Elle Woods tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard Law degree, but soon realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. $12. Visit bit.ly/3hSP2vW for tickets.

JUNE 3-13

“Bringing It All Together”: through June 13, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by artists-in-residence Jim Patton, David Perlamn, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, plus gallery partners and guest photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JUNE 3-27

“From North to South”: through June 27, 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., Rochester. View a collection of works by David J. Braun. For information: 585-546-8439, ext. 3102.

JUNE 3-28

“Mozart Mayhem”: through June 28. Presented by Eastman Opera Theatre. Enjoy an inventive, immersive twist to scenes and arias from three of the composer’s operas: “Le nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Die Zauberflöte.” Visit bit.ly/3uETfGU for information.

JUNE 3-30

“The American Landscape”: through June 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. “Grazing Blue” in the American landscape by contemporary artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JUNE 4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, Strong West, 156 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 4, Irondequoit Town Hall, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 4-5

Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 and 9 a.m. to noon June 5, 107 Huntington Meadows, Penfield. Hosted by Creative Gardeners of Penfield. Sale items include garden gloves, houseplants, garage sale items and books.

JUNE 5

Camp Haccamo Car, Truck and Cycle Show: 8 a.m. June 5, The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester. A show featuring automobiles, trucks and cycles of all types. $3. Visit camphaccamo.org for information.

Free Dental Day: 8 a.m. June 5, Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology, 3101 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Patients without insurance can get a free cleaning, filling or extraction on a first come, first served basis. For information: gfdimplantology.com or 585-487-8618.

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 5, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. For information: 585-293-3880, ext. 130.

American Red Cross blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1040 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, Midvale Country Club, 2387 Baird Road, Penfield. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Bottle and Can Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Bring returnable bottles and cans to help send members of Scout Troop 37 BSA to camp this summer.

Document shredding: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For Penfield residents. On-site document shredding provided by Eco-Green Park.

Pittsford Rotary Club food drive: 9 a.m. to noon June 5, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Donations will benefit the Pittsford Food Cupboard, Willow Center and Joseph’s Place Food Pantry. Needed items include shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, Black hair products, deodorant, razors, tampons and pads, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and tuna. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

Scavenger Road Rally: noon to 5 p.m. June 5, Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport. Teams of four will follow the clues for points. $40. Visit givebutter.com/RoadRally to register.

“Composer Chats”: 1:30 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. View an open performance of Pauline Oliveros’ “Tuning Meditation.” Free. Visit fivebyfivemusic.com for information.

JUNE 5-6

Heritage Square Museum reopening: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 5-6, Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Walk into Ontario history in the museum’s 10 buildings and the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn. Masks and social distancing required. $5-$20. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.

JUNE 6

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8, YMCA Maplewood, 25 Driving Park, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 6-27

The Lucky Flea: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays through June 27. Shop for vintage clothing, handmade items, crafts, home decor and more at this open-air flea market set up at the corner of Carlton and Anderson avenues. Visit theluckyflea.com for information.

JUNE 6-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

JUNE 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 7, Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. June 7. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 8

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 8, First Bible Baptist Church, 990 Manitou Road, Hilton. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topic: “Healthy Living Conference.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences: 10 a.m. June 8. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Closed-captioning available. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 8, Pearce Memorial Church, Family Life Center, 4322 Buffalo Road, North Chili. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. June 8, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Jerry J. Helfer Memorial Food Truck Rodeo: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 8, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. Held in conjunction with the town’s Summer Concert Series featuring the Zac Brown Tribute Band. For information: jerryhelferscholarship@greeceny.gov or 585-723-2934.

Chili Architectural Advisory Committee: 6 p.m. June 8. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. June 8. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Churchville-Chili Board of Education: 7 p.m. June 8, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville. Use Entrance 24 or 26. Masks required. Call 585-293-1800, ext. 2305 to register.

JUNE 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 9, Hamlin Town Hall, 1658 Lake Road, Hamlin. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. June 9. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

JUNE 10

Sunrise Solar Eclipse Viewing: June 10, Hamlin Beach State Park, 1 Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin, and Martin Road Park, 1344 Martin Road, Rush. Gather before sunrise (approximately 5:31 a.m.) to view the deep partial eclipse with RMSC, weather-permitting. Eye protection required. Free. Visit rmsc.org/eclipse for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. June 10, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, DiMarco Group, 1950 Brighton Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 11, Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. June 11, St. Martin de Porres Parish, 99 Main St., Scottsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Chili-Scottsville Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rabies Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon June 12, Perinton Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport. For pet owners in Fairport and Perinton. Drive-thru only. Dog licensing available on-site. Free. Call 585-223-5115 for an appointment.