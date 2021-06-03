LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Artist Reception for Students of Howard VanBuren: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 5. Meet artists Martha French, Alice Handy, Joyce Kowba and Sheila Galdieri, whose work will be on display throughout the month.

Historic Stroll Along East Main Street with Victor Historian Babette Huber: 1 p.m. June 6. Learn about some of Victor’s more unique historic buildings.

Four Keys to Organic Disease and Insect Prevention with Petra Page-Mann: 6 p.m. June 7. Learn the keys to protecting your garden. Registration required.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.