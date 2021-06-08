ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

JUNE 10

Sunrise Solar Eclipse Viewing: June 10, Hamlin Beach State Park, 1 Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin, and Martin Road Park, 1344 Martin Road, Rush. Gather before sunrise (approximately 5:31 a.m.) to view the deep partial eclipse with RMSC, weather-permitting. Eye protection required. Free. Visit rmsc.org/eclipse for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. June 10, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, DiMarco Group, 1950 Brighton Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 10, G&T SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Brockport Firemans Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Bri-Pen Senior Rides Open House: 4 p.m. June 10 via Zoom. This service needs volunteers to drive or offer their assistance in dispatching rides to clients ages 65 and older in Brighton and Penfield. Call 585-340-8655 or visit penfield.org/recreation for information.

JUNE 10-13

“Bringing It All Together”: through June 13, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. View work by artists-in-residence Jim Patton, David Perlamn, Gary Thompson and Phyllis Thompson, plus gallery partners and guest photographers. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JUNE 10-27

“From North to South”: through June 27, 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., Rochester. View a collection of works by David J. Braun. For information: 585-546-8439, ext. 3102.

JUNE 10-28

“Mozart Mayhem”: through June 28. Presented by Eastman Opera Theatre. Enjoy an inventive, immersive twist to scenes and arias from three of the composer’s operas: “Le nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Die Zauberflöte.” Visit bit.ly/3uETfGU for information.

JUNE 10-30

“The American Landscape”: through June 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. “Grazing Blue” in the American landscape by contemporary artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JUNE 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11, American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 11, Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. June 11, St. Martin de Porres Parish, 99 Main St., Scottsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 11-13

“Working”: 7:30 p.m. June 11-12 and 2 p.m. June 13, A Magical Journey Thru Stages, Auditorium Center, 875 E. Main St., Suite 380, Rochester. Through songs and monologues, the cast of high school students will explore the unique perspectives of essential workers who sometimes feel invisible. Visit mjtstages.com for tickets.

JUNE 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Chili-Scottsville Road, Churchville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rabies Immunization Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon June 12, Perinton Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport. For pet owners in Fairport and Perinton. Drive-thru only. Dog licensing available on-site. Free. Call 585-223-5115 for an appointment.

Golf Croquet Tournament at Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, G&T SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Spectators welcome. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Cat adoptions: noon to 4 p.m. June 12, Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester. For information: petadoptionnetwork.org or 585-338-9175.

JUNE 12-13

Rose and Peony Weekend: noon to 3 p.m. June 12-13, The Ellwanger Garden, 625 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester. Enjoy dozens of roses and peonies in this perennial flower garden, which has been cultivated continuously since 1867. Look for signs directing to nearby off-site parking. Masks and social distancing required. $5.

JUNE 13

Jewish Heritage Celebration Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. For all ages. The event includes children’s art activities, storytelling, perspectives on the Torah’s 613 commandments by Rochester Rabbis, a behind-the-scenes look at “The 613 by Archie Rand” and live musical performances. Free. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/familydays for tickets.

“Garden Concert”: 3 p.m. June 13, The West Garden at George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave., Rochester. Enjoy classical music from the Society for Chamber Music in Rochester inspired by popular motion picture tablescapes on display at the museum. Free. Visit chambermusicrochester.org/concerts/garden-concert for tickets.

JUNE 13-27

The Lucky Flea: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays through June 27. Shop for vintage clothing, handmade items, crafts, home decor and more at this open-air flea market set up at the corner of Carlton and Anderson avenues. Visit theluckyflea.com for information.

JUNE 13-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

JUNE 14

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. June 14. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 15

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 15. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “Effective Communication Strategies” and “Managing Caregiver Expectations and Relationships Across the Alzheimer’s Journey.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Chili Parks & Recreation: 6 p.m. June 15. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 16

Lyons Bancorp Inc. Annual Meeting of the Shareholders: 4:30 p.m. June 16. Visit virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYBC2021 to attend.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. June 16. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. June 16. Visit perinton.org for information.

JUNE 17

“Social Gatherings and Life After COVID-19”: 1 p.m. June 17, Church of the Resurrection, 63 Mason Road, Fairport. Presented by the Perinton Ambulance with the Church of the Assumption Health Ministry. Attendees will meet Chief Mike Hoskins and Beth Sardone, EMT and community outreach coordinator. Q&A to follow.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. June 17, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

JUNE 17-19

Webster Thomas Players present “Cabaret”: 7:30 p.m. June 17-19, Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. The musical focuses on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin, and the relationship between an American writer and English cabaret performer. Rain date: June 20. $10-$25. Visit websterthomasplayers.com for information.

JUNE 19

Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, Messiah Lutheran Church, 4301 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester. Items provided and sold by congregation members. Proceeds split between the church’s Youth Group and Food Ministry program. For information: 585-865-1866, ext. 2.

Angels of Mercy New York Chicken BBQ: noon to 4 p.m. June 19, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Raffle tickets cost $5 for six. Dinners provided by Dave’s Sidewalk Cafe. $10. Visit angelsofmercyny.org for information.

Cat adoptions: noon to 4 p.m. June 19, Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester. For information: petadoptionnetwork.org or 585-338-9175.