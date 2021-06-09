LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Zoom Baking Class: 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 10. For adults. Join baker Bobbie Gluck as she walks you through how to make scones at home. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Bilingual Chinese-English Storytime: 10 a.m. June 13 via Facebook. For all ages.

Zoom Book Discussion Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 15. For adults. This month’s book is “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. Call or email jude.hyzen@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.