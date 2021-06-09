LIBRARY NOTES: Gates, Greece and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Atrium Book Sale: 3 to 6 p.m. June 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12. Members only on June 11; membership costs $5. Bring your own bag.

Adult Craft: 6 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. Deb Coller will take viewers through the process of Zentangle bookmarks. Kits available for pickup on June 14. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. June 16. Zoom option available. Call for login information.

Ongoing

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Kids Friday Fun: 10:15 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook and YouTube. Join Mary Jo and Hannah for stories, dancing, science and crafts.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Call or check the Facebook page for the link to join the library’s Minecraft Realm. Registration requested.

Monthly Craft for Teens and Tweens: Prepackaged craft sets are available for pickup each month with Miss Debbie’s written instructions. Registration required.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Mondays via Facebook and YouTube.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook and YouTube.

Storytime at Westgate Park: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Westgate Park, 1489 Howard Road, Rochester. Held rain or shine in a pavilion.

Teen Book Club: For teens and adults. Details available on the library website.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: Tuesdays. Pick up a different prepackaged craft. All can be brought to the car through curbside pickup.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Greece Public Library announced the upcoming programs

Used Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12, Buckman’s Plaza, Lower Level, 2590 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Selections include general fiction, nonfiction, mystery, adventure, romance and children’s book. Bring bags and wear a mask. Proceeds benefit the library.

Call 585-225-8951 or visit greecepubliclibrary.org for information.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

History in the Kitchen: 10:30 a.m. June 22, Parma Town Park, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road, Hilton. Presented by the Genesee Country Village & Museum. Discover how food, receipts (recipes), cooking techniques and the kitchen itself changed in the 19th century from a one-room log house to the turn of the century “modern kitchen.” Held in the Lloyd Pavilion. Registration required.

Ongoing

Storytime at the Gazebo: 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join Mr. Matthew in the gazebo outside the Hilton Community Center for stories, songs and silliness.

Among Us: 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The library will post its room code on Facebook. Twitch stream available (twitch.tv/hiltoniangames).

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.