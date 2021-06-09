LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

“The Women Who Loved Frank Lloyd Wright”: 6 p.m. June 14 via Zoom. For adults. Presented by Kim Bixler. Learn about the women that shaped the life of the American architect, from his mother and wife to his mistress and the woman who helped resurrect his career. Registration required.

“Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden”: 6 p.m. June 21 via Zoom. For adults. This presentation will cover the wide range of pollinators active in our gardens and what gardeners can do to make their yard more attractive to pollinators. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

The Making of “In This Moment” (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. June 10. For adults. Hear from Amanda Chestnut, curator of the “In This Moment” series, as she discusses the inspiration and process behind the 10-part project that culminated in 10 teams of Black writers and photographers profiling 10 Black leaders from across the city of Rochester. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. June 13 via Facebook. Presented by ChildRoc.

Stop Fake News (virtual): 3 to 4 p.m. June 14. For adults. Miranda Stefano, librarian and information specialist, will discuss the science of misinformation, and how to act intentionally when sharing information online adn with others. Registration required.

Postcard Pals (virtual): June 16. For grades K-5. Design and write your own postcards after sharing a story with children’s librarian Mrs. Rapp. Register to receive a create-your-own postcard kit.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. June 17. For adults. This month, we get together to revisit our favorite books of the year so far.

Ongoing

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through June 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

WPL’s most recent “Let’s Explore Webster” on YouTube features a tour of three homes that were designated historical properties in Webster for 2021.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.