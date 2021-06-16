LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Zoom Lecture: 2 to 3 p.m. June 18. For adults. Rochester native Maggie Paxson will speak about her book, “The Plateau: A French Village, Holocaust Rescue and Lessons for Turbulent Times.”

Registration ends for Why — and What — Teens Should be Reading Outside of School (6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 23): For parents. Mike Bergin, of Chariot Learning, will share research-supported facts and strategies for building regular reading habits. Registration required by 1 p.m. June 22. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Explained: 6:30 p.m. June 22. For adults. Join URMC professionals who specialize in dealing with pelvic pain to learn pain management strategies, design a personal recovery program and meet others who are in the same situation. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Kickoff: 9 to 11 a.m. June 25. Register for the annual summer program before picking up your Summer Learning and Reading bag, including a bingo board. Kickoff held at the pavilion behind the town pool.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: June 25-Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Teen Summer Learning Program: June 25-Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

Ongoing

Read to Lily: 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages with a caregiver. Join Miss Elissa by the playground for a socially distant story time, weather-permitting (check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. for status). Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.