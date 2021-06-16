LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

“Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden”: 6 p.m. June 21 via Zoom. For adults. This presentation will cover the wide range of pollinators active in our gardens and what gardeners can do to make their yard more attractive to pollinators. Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 p.m. June 23. Bob Coomber will present “African American Research,” which covers starting genealogy, what records are available for slave ancestors and online resources for those records.

Library closed: June 25.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 p.m. June 28 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. June 17. For adults. This month, we get together to revisit our favorite books of the year so far.

Born in Babylon (virtual): 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. June 24. For adults. Luticha Doucette with Amanda Chestnut focuses on disabled persons, the inbetween and unseen, and how they are often left out of major equity initiatives. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Summer Reading Kickoff: 10:30 to 11 a.m. June 25 via Zoom. For children entering grades K-6 and families playing the Summer Reading Game. Celebrate animals and books by learning about some local animal friends with Wild Winds. Registration required.

Ongoing

Used Book Display: The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Outdoor Pop-up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays through June 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Cash or check only. Weather permitting. COVID protocols will be followed.

Wellness with WPL: Thursdays via Facebook and YouTube. Staff will share how patrons can focus on their wellness with resources at the library.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.