ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

JUNE 17

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. June 17, G&T SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Open to the public. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. June 17, St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Held in memory of Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Social Gatherings and Life After COVID-19”: 1 p.m. June 17, Church of the Resurrection, 63 Mason Road, Fairport. Presented by the Perinton Ambulance with the Church of the Assumption Health Ministry. Attendees will meet Chief Mike Hoskins and Beth Sardone, EMT and community outreach coordinator. Q&A to follow.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. June 17, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

JUNE 17-19

Webster Thomas Players present “Cabaret”: 7:30 p.m. June 17-19, Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. The musical focuses on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin, and the relationship between an American writer and English cabaret performer. Rain date: June 20. $10-$25. Visit websterthomasplayers.com for information.

JUNE 17-27

“From North to South”: through June 27, 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., Rochester. View a collection of works by David J. Braun. For information: 585-546-8439, ext. 3102.

JUNE 17-28

“Mozart Mayhem”: through June 28. Presented by Eastman Opera Theatre. Enjoy an inventive, immersive twist to scenes and arias from three of the composer’s operas: “Le nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Die Zauberflöte.” Visit bit.ly/3uETfGU for information.

JUNE 17-30

“The American Landscape”: through June 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. “Grazing Blue” in the American landscape by contemporary artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

JUNE 17-JULY 11

“Black & White Invitational”: through July 11, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Black-and-white photographers Bruno Chalifour, Megan Crandlemire, Don DeLong, Rick Garvia, Pat Luck, Ed Stone and Andrew Wohl have varied techniques and subjects for your visual enjoyment. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

JUNE 18

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. June 18, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, a roll and dessert. $10.

JUNE 19

Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, Messiah Lutheran Church, 4301 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester. Items provided and sold by congregation members. Proceeds split between the church’s Youth Group and Food Ministry program. For information: 585-865-1866, ext. 2.

Food Cupboard: 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 19, Chili Presbyterian Church, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester. Stop by to sign up for future distributions.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. June 19, G&T SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Open to the public. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Angels of Mercy New York Chicken BBQ: noon to 4 p.m. June 19, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Raffle tickets cost $5 for six. Dinners provided by Dave’s Sidewalk Cafe. $10. Visit angelsofmercyny.org for information.

Cat adoptions: noon to 4 p.m. June 19, Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester. For information: petadoptionnetwork.org or 585-338-9175.

“Celebrating Apart to Bring Us Together”: 7 to 7:45 p.m. June 19. This event celebrates the Hochstein School, and features musical performances and inspiring stories from students and faculty about the power of music and dance. Free. Visit givebutter.com/hochsteinjune2021event for information.

JUNE 20-27

The Lucky Flea: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays through June 27. Shop for vintage clothing, handmade items, crafts, home decor and more at this open-air flea market set up at the corner of Carlton and Anderson avenues. Visit theluckyflea.com for information.

JUNE 20-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

JUNE 21

Fairport Industrial Development Agency: 4:30 p.m. on June 21, Village Hall, 31 S. Main St., Fairport. Followed by Fairport Urban Renewal Agency and Fairport Local Development Corporation meetings.

JUNE 22

Chili Public Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. June 22. Visit townofchili.org for information.

JUNE 23

Creating Meaningful Connections That Will Increase Your Bottom Line: noon to 1 p.m. June 23 via Zoom. Presented by Kellie Wright, co-owner of Golden Hello Company, with the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org to register.

Dementia Caregiver Education Series: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 23. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” and “In It Together: Dementia, Caregiving and Faith Communities.” Free. Call 800-272-3900 or visit bit.ly/3rHf86q to register.

Registration ends for Summer Pops Concert (4 p.m. June 27): The Morgan-Manning House, 151 Main St., Brockport. Presented by the Brockport Symphony Orchestra. The program, directed by Jonathan Allentoff, will feature guest vocal artists Michael DeLuca and Mary Wojciechowski. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Registration required by 5 p.m. June 23. Free. Visit brockportsymphony.org or facebook.com/BrockportSymphony for information.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. June 23. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

JUNE 24-27

“Swimming to Cambodia”: 7:30 p.m. June 24-26 and 2 p.m. June 27, Multi-Use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave., Rochester. Spalding Gray used his time in Thailand — along with stories about Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge and his search for "the perfect moment" — to create what would become his defining monologue. $5. Visit muccc.org for information.

JUNE 25

Live at MLK!: 8 p.m. June 25, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will open this year’s season. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. All patrons must show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine. $18-$55. Visit rochesterevents.com for information.

JUNE 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26, Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Held in memory of Robert L. Barley. Visit redcross.org for information.

Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, 2449 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester. Shop for house plants, tree seedlings, shrubs, perennials, herbs and annuals. Cash, check and credit cards accepted. Parking available behind the office.