BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

JUNE 19

Yard sale: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 19, parking lot of Jim’s Pro Shop, 4885 Route 96, Shortsville. Proceeds will benefit the Victor/Farmington Rotary Club.

Storywalk grand opening: 10 a.m. June 19, Farmington Town Park, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington. Local author Kathleen Blasi will read her featured story, “Milo’s Moonlight Mission,” as visitors tour the new Storywalk. Book signing to follow. Call 585-924-2637, or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org or facebook.com/victorfarmingtonlibrary for information.

JUNE 23-AUG. 25

Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 25, Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St., Victor. Enjoy live music, giveaways, food and drinks. Visit twinelderbrewery.com for information.

JUNE 23-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

JUNE 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 28, Eastview Mall Center Court, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.