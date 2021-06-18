LIBRARY NOTES

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Storywalk grand opening: 10 a.m. June 19, Farmington Town Park, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington. Local author Kathleen Blasi will read her newest book, “Milo’s Moonlight Mission,” the first featured book on this Storywalk. Book signing to follow.

Ongoing

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Stories in the Sun: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays. For all ages. Miss Krystina or Miss Jenny will share stories in front of the library. Masks required for ages 3 and older. Bring something to sit on. Program canceled if raining.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Euchre: 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Friendly, wager-free games.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.