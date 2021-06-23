LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Tails & Tales Kickoff: 9 to 11 a.m. June 25. Register for the annual summer program before picking up your Summer Learning and Reading bag, including a bingo board. Kickoff held at the pavilion behind the town pool.

Tails & Tales Summer Learning and Reading: June 25-Aug. 13. For all ages. Register for weekly Summer Learning Bingo challenges.

Teen Summer Learning Program: June 25-Aug. 13. Register for a bingo board, and log in your completed reading and activities for a chance to win book prizes. Look for weekly crafts and activities on the curbside pickup table.

ROC Code Summer Session I: 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 27 via Zoom. For grades 1-12. Topic: “Learn Scratch Coding with Pong.” Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Teen Book Discussion Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 29 via Zoom. For grades 6-12. This month’s book is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Helping Your Child with Memory, Impulse Control and Emotional Vocabulary: 2 to 3 p.m. July 1 via Zoom. Registration required.

Talewise: Aliens, Escape from the Earth: July 1-31. Join us as two curious kids venture into the desert to investigate when a mysterious object falls from the sky during a meteor shower ... and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet.

Chalk the Walk: Fridays, July 2-30. Register to reserve a square of sidewalk outside of the library.

Friday Fundays with Miss Jen: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, July 2-30. Themes: Gardening (July 2, ages 2-8); Dance Party (July 9, ages 2-6); Robin Hood Hat Craft (July 16, ages 6-12, registration required); Yoga (July 23, ages 4-10); and Steampunk Animal Sculpture (July 30, ages 8-12, registration required).

Friday Movie Night in a Bag: Fridays, July 2-30. Register to receive a family-friendly feature film, documentary or TV show, as well as a bag of popcorn.

Ongoing

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following program.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.